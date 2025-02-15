Steeling Against Tariffs: India's Challenge in a Shifting Global Market

The Indian steel industry finds itself at a crossroads, as global market shifts threaten its stability. In light of recent U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, industry leaders caution that exporters may pivot towards India.

Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, highlighted these concerns at the Global Business Summit. He underscored the risk of unfair competition due to diverted exports and called for measures to shield the domestic market.

With steel imports into India rising by over 20% and exports shrinking significantly, the industry has urged the Indian Steel Association to seek regulatory intervention. The situation demands a swift and strategic response to sustain the sector's competitiveness.

