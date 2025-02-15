Left Menu

Steeling Against Tariffs: India's Challenge in a Shifting Global Market

The Indian steel industry faces potential challenges from diverted exports due to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. As exporters seek new markets, India must protect its steel sector from unfair competition. Jindal Steel's chairman emphasized the industry's concerns, urging protective measures as India's steel imports rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:49 IST
The Indian steel industry finds itself at a crossroads, as global market shifts threaten its stability. In light of recent U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, industry leaders caution that exporters may pivot towards India.

Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, highlighted these concerns at the Global Business Summit. He underscored the risk of unfair competition due to diverted exports and called for measures to shield the domestic market.

With steel imports into India rising by over 20% and exports shrinking significantly, the industry has urged the Indian Steel Association to seek regulatory intervention. The situation demands a swift and strategic response to sustain the sector's competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

