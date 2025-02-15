Chaos at New Delhi Railway Station: Examining the Incident

A crowded scene at New Delhi railway station resulted in a 'stampede-like situation' that left more than 10 individuals injured, according to police sources cited by ANI news agency.

Indian Railways has dismissed rumors of an actual stampede, assuring the public that the situation is now under control. However, they confirmed injuries and the prompt transport of affected persons to nearby hospitals.

This incident follows a recent deadly stampede at the Kumbh festival in northern India, where a large crowd gathered for religious rituals, highlighting the potential dangers of mass gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)