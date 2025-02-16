Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at New Delhi Station Leaves Many Injured

A chaotic scene unfolded at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday evening as a stampede erupted, officials confirmed. Platforms 14 and 15 witnessed pandemonium, leading to at least 15 reported injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials expressed their sympathies after the incident. While initial reports from LNJP Hospital mentioned several fatalities, the exact number remains unconfirmed.

Eyewitnesses attribute the disaster to an overwhelming rush of passengers, partly due to train services related to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, overcrowding platforms and triggering the stampede.

