Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at New Delhi Station Leaves Many Injured

A stampede at New Delhi railway station resulted in chaos on platforms 14 and 15, injuring at least 15 people. Initial reports linked the incident to overcrowding from train services for the Maha Kumbh. Key officials, including Prime Minister Modi, expressed their condolences for the affected families.

A chaotic scene unfolded at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday evening as a stampede erupted, officials confirmed. Platforms 14 and 15 witnessed pandemonium, leading to at least 15 reported injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials expressed their sympathies after the incident. While initial reports from LNJP Hospital mentioned several fatalities, the exact number remains unconfirmed.

Eyewitnesses attribute the disaster to an overwhelming rush of passengers, partly due to train services related to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, overcrowding platforms and triggering the stampede.

