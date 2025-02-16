Railway Chaos in Bihar: Managing Kumbh Mela Rush

The East Central Railway (ECR) has announced efforts to manage the surge in crowds at Bihar's railway stations, resulting from the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj. Significant arrangements, including deployment of additional staff, have been put in place to control the unprecedented increase in passenger footfall.

The Chief Public Relation Officer, Sharswati Chandra, stated that special trains are operating from Patna Junction daily to accommodate the rush. Meanwhile, senior railway officials emphasize the strain on infrastructure and operations, with surveillance through CCTV cameras at major junctions as a preventive measure.

Tensions peaked at Sasaram station recently, resulting in vandalism by travelers and a police lathi charge to manage an agitated mob. The railway authority warns that damage to railway property, as seen with the arrests of several individuals, will be met with strict action.

(With inputs from agencies.)