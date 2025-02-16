Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station: Survivor Accounts

A horrifying stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night claimed 18 lives, leaving many survivors in shock. The incident unfolded amid a massive rush of people heading to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Among those affected was Anirudh, a daily wage laborer from Prayagraj, who struggled with the crowd after failing to secure a reserved ticket. Describing the chaos, he mentioned witnessing women being trampled underfoot amidst the frantic surge of travelers.

Rohit from Rohtak, another traveler, recounted the chaos as his mother slipped through his grasp, leading to her falling onto the train tracks and sustaining injuries. Despite bystanders' efforts, the overwhelming crowd hampered rescue attempts. As panic set in, over a dozen people were injured and treated at LNJP Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)