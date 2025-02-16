Chaos at New Delhi Station: Stampede Claims 18 Lives

Eighteen lives were tragically lost in a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, where authorities confirm the deaths were due to traumatic asphyxia. The incident unfolded at the bustling station, contributing to a chaotic scene.

Eyewitnesses reported that a slip on a footbridge led to the devastating chain reaction, causing panic among travelers. The railway authorities have formed a committee to investigate, hoping to shed light on the series of events that culminated in the tragedy.

In response to the tragedy, the railways have announced financial compensation for the victims' families and launched an inquiry into the incident. Presidential and prime ministerial condolences underscore the gravity of this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)