Demand for Accountability Grows After Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

The deadly stampede at New Delhi railway station has sparked a political uproar, with opposition parties squarely blaming the government for 'gross mismanagement' and calling for Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to step down. The tragedy unfolded when passengers fell on others while descending a foot overbridge, resulting in 18 deaths.

The incident has led to accusations that the government failed to adequately accommodate the surge of pilgrims headed to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Opposition leaders, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, have criticized the government's response, alleging a cover-up of the true scale of the disaster.

Amid growing calls for accountability, Aam Aadmi Party, AIMIM, and others have demanded an independent investigation into the incident. As emotions run high, the need for improved crowd control and safety measures at railway stations is being emphasized to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)