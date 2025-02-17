Left Menu

Japan's Economic Surge: Surpassing Expectations

Japan's economy unexpectedly grew 2.8% in the fourth quarter, driven by increased business spending and consumer consumption. Analysts warn of a possible economic rebound masked by lower import numbers and year-end bonuses. The government expects a gradual recovery amid concerns about consumer spending and global trade policies.

Updated: 17-02-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 08:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's economy posted a surprising 2.8% growth in the fourth quarter, fueled by stronger business investments and unexpected consumer consumption, casting strength on the central bank's decision for potential rate hikes.

The economic data, exceeding median forecasts of a 1.0% rise, led a boost in Tokyo's Nikkei and strengthened the yen. However, analysts are cautious, suggesting the headline growth might be exaggerated by declining imports.

While private consumption saw modest gains, an analyst from Meiji Yasuda highlighted the underpinning weakness as prices rise and the anticipation of diminished consumer spending when the effect of year-end bonuses fades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

