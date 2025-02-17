Japan's Economic Surge: Surpassing Expectations
Japan's economy unexpectedly grew 2.8% in the fourth quarter, driven by increased business spending and consumer consumption. Analysts warn of a possible economic rebound masked by lower import numbers and year-end bonuses. The government expects a gradual recovery amid concerns about consumer spending and global trade policies.
Japan's economy posted a surprising 2.8% growth in the fourth quarter, fueled by stronger business investments and unexpected consumer consumption, casting strength on the central bank's decision for potential rate hikes.
The economic data, exceeding median forecasts of a 1.0% rise, led a boost in Tokyo's Nikkei and strengthened the yen. However, analysts are cautious, suggesting the headline growth might be exaggerated by declining imports.
While private consumption saw modest gains, an analyst from Meiji Yasuda highlighted the underpinning weakness as prices rise and the anticipation of diminished consumer spending when the effect of year-end bonuses fades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
