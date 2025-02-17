Asian Markets Surge Amid Tech Gains and Easing Tariff Worries

Asian stock markets experienced an uptick on Monday, primarily driven by strong performances in Hong Kong's technology sector. This growth helped offset concerns about U.S. retail sales weakening, leading to an appreciation of the yen against the dollar.

Geopolitical matters remain in the spotlight, particularly with upcoming discussions on the Russian-Ukraine conflict planned in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the potential for U.S. tariffs based on value-added taxes poses a global economic risk.

Investors took solace in the absence of new tariffs, favoring Asian shares and propelling the MSCI index. Meanwhile, Chinese tech optimism, underlined by collaborations like Alibaba's with Apple, continues to attract substantial investment attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)