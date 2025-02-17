Left Menu

Power & Instrumentation Reports Stellar Growth in Q3 FY25

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited experiences significant growth in Q3 FY25, with a 120% increase in total income and a 278% rise in net profit. The company plans to enter the Solar EPC segment and increase its stake in PECL, reinforcing its strategic expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-02-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 10:46 IST
PIGL's Consolidated Q3 FY25 Net Profit Grew By 278 Per cent. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, prominently listed on the NSE as PIGL and on the BSE as 543912, has unveiled a remarkable financial performance for Q3 FY25. The company's unaudited results reveal a total income of Rs 34.14 crore, marking a year-over-year growth of 120.32%. Key profitability indicators, including EBITDA at Rs 4.47 crore and a net profit of Rs 3.12 crore, also exhibited substantial increases of 104.18% and 277.72% respectively.

The nine-month financials for FY25 showcase an impressive trajectory with a total income of Rs 115.89 crore, reflecting an 86.57% YOY growth. The company's net profit stood at Rs 8.95 crore, up by 177.91% from the previous year. Diluted EPS grew by an astonishing 118.43%, underlining the firm's robust financial health.

Managing Director Mr. Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai expressed satisfaction with the company's performance, highlighting their strategic entry into the Solar EPC sector. Additionally, increasing their stake in PECL to 60% is projected to bolster their manufacturing capabilities and product diversification. As the company continues its expansion, it remains optimistic about sustaining robust growth in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

