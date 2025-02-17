Left Menu

Prize Superfruits: Redefining Standards with Blueberries in India

Prize Superfruits, a leader in the superfood sector for 18 years, is expanding rapidly into the Indian market, introducing premium walnuts and blueberries. Committed to quality, the company partners with local farmers to provide nutrient-rich produce globally, promoting healthier lifestyles with their high-quality fruits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:47 IST
Prize Superfruits: Redefining Standards with Blueberries in India
  • Country:
  • United States

Prize Superfruits, renowned for its excellence in the superfood industry, is making significant strides in India, a rapidly expanding market. The company recently introduced its first shipment of superior-quality blueberries, expected to set new industry standards with their exceptional taste and nutrition.

With a robust network in India, Prize Superfruits has established itself through premium walnuts and is expanding into the apple segment. By collaborating with local farmers and producers at the Andes foothills, the company ensures only the finest produce, including berries, nuts, and multifruits, reaches over 30 countries.

Mr. Sagar Zalavadiya, India and Middle East Market Operation Manager, emphasizes India's strategic importance, aiming for Prize Superfruits to become a household name in promoting healthful living.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025