Prize Superfruits: Redefining Standards with Blueberries in India

Prize Superfruits, renowned for its excellence in the superfood industry, is making significant strides in India, a rapidly expanding market. The company recently introduced its first shipment of superior-quality blueberries, expected to set new industry standards with their exceptional taste and nutrition.

With a robust network in India, Prize Superfruits has established itself through premium walnuts and is expanding into the apple segment. By collaborating with local farmers and producers at the Andes foothills, the company ensures only the finest produce, including berries, nuts, and multifruits, reaches over 30 countries.

Mr. Sagar Zalavadiya, India and Middle East Market Operation Manager, emphasizes India's strategic importance, aiming for Prize Superfruits to become a household name in promoting healthful living.

(With inputs from agencies.)