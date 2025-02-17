Anurag Mehrotra Takes the Helm at JSW MG Motor India

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering its leadership team, JSW MG Motor India announced on Monday the appointment of Anurag Mehrotra as its new Managing Director.

Boasting a rich reservoir of three decades in the automotive industry, Mehrotra has held influential roles such as Vice President of Strategy & International Business at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, and President & Managing Director at Ford India. His extensive background is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the company's growth trajectory.

Yu De, Assistant to SAIC President and Head of SAIC Motor's International Operations, cited Mehrotra's diverse skills and insight into market dynamics as instrumental for future growth. Operating from Gurugram, Mehrotra will spearhead strategic growth initiatives aimed at fortifying the company's brand pillars: diversity, experience, innovation, and community.

(With inputs from agencies.)