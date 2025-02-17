Left Menu

Celebrating 50 Years of Fertility Pioneers: Gunasheela Hospital's Legacy of Hope

Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital celebrates its 50th anniversary, honoring the legacy of founder Dr. Sulochana Gunasheela. With advanced fertility treatments and compassionate care, the hospital remains a leader in reproductive medicine. As it looks to the future, Gunasheela continues its mission to offer cutting-edge solutions for infertility.

Updated: 17-02-2025 12:13 IST
Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital in Bangalore marks a significant milestone with its 50th anniversary, commemorating half a century of pioneering advancements in reproductive medicine. The celebration also aligns with the 93rd birth anniversary of the late Dr. Sulochana Gunasheela, the hospital's visionary founder.

Founded in 1975, the hospital has been a beacon of hope for countless couples dealing with infertility. Dr. Sulochana's groundbreaking work laid a robust foundation for innovative fertility solutions, transforming the landscape of reproductive medicine in India. Her daughter, Dr. Devika Gunasheela, and current Director, Dr. Rajsekhar Nayak, continue to champion her legacy, emphasizing patient-centric care and cutting-edge treatments such as IVF, ICSI, and more.

Launching the 50th-year celebration logo symbolizes the hospital's steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation. As Gunasheela Hospital looks forward, it remains dedicated to supporting couples in their fertility journey, aiming to provide world-class solutions and compassionate care for those dreaming of parenthood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

