UPDATE 2-Iran calling US about a deal, says Trump 

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 04:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 04:05 IST
President ​Donald Trump on Thursday said ​Tehran was reaching out ‌to the ​United States about making a deal amid U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, adding that ‌further action to reduce pressure on oil was imminent.

"They're calling, they're saying 'how do we make a deal?' I said you're being a little bit ‌late," said Trump, speaking at an event with the Inter Miami ‌soccer team at the White House. Trump touted the U.S. military actions in Iran, saying they were destroying Tehran's missile and drone capability and that "their navy is ⁠gone - ​24 ships in ⁠three days," as he called on Iranian diplomats to request asylum and help ⁠shape a better country.

"We also urge Iranian diplomats around the world to request asylum ​and to help us shape a new and better Iran," ⁠he said. Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York declined to comment.

While ⁠Trump ​said oil had "pretty much stabilized," he said further action to reduce pressure on it was imminent. The U.S. Treasury Department is expected ⁠to announce measures as soon as Thursday aimed at combating rising energy prices, ⁠including potential ⁠action involving the oil futures market, a senior White House official said earlier on Thursday.

