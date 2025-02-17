School Bus Plunges into Canal, Eight Injured

A tragic accident occurred on Monday near Noach village when a school bus carrying students plunged into a canal, resulting in injuries to eight students and two adults. The accident was attributed to a steering wheel malfunction, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Quick-thinking locals rushed to the scene to help rescue the passengers trapped inside the bus. Thankfully, all injured persons were safely extracted and transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The bus had been on its usual route, ferrying students from nearby villages to their educational institutions when the mishap occurred.

The local police have since launched a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the steering failure and establish safety measures. This incident underscores the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and safety checks to prevent such unfortunate events in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)