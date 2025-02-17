Left Menu

India's Flex Space Surge: Transforming Office Leasing Industry

In 2024, flex spaces became the second-largest contributor to India's office leasing, capturing nearly 20% of the market. Cities like Delhi NCR and Pune have experienced record growth in flex office leases, revealing a strong shift towards sustainable and flexible workspace solutions, with businesses favoring tech-enabled environments.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The flex space segment has risen to become the second-largest player in India's office leasing market in 2024, accounting for 19.8% of annual gross leasing activity with a record 15.3 million sq. ft., according to JLL. This growth highlights a significant shift as businesses increasingly adopt flexible workspace solutions.

Delhi NCR leads the flex space leasing market, controlling a 42% share of India's total flex leasing activities. Pune follows with 14%, while Bengaluru has secured third place with a 13% market share. Significantly, Delhi NCR, Pune, and Mumbai achieved their best leasing year in 2024, indicating a robust transition towards flexible workspaces.

Dr. Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research and REIS, India, at JLL, notes, "With a strong IPO pipeline, high occupancy rates, and PE backing, flex space has firmly positioned itself as a long-term player in India's commercial real estate." The flex office stock has expanded 2.5 times since 2019, hitting 74 million sq. ft. across the top seven cities. Bengaluru leads, while Chennai is the third-largest for enterprise seat uptake.

Enterprise demand for flex space has surged, topping 183,200 leased seats in 2024, marking a 9.2% year-on-year rise. Pune displayed the highest growth in flex stock, with a 33% CAGR since 2019, surpassing other key cities.

The expansion of managed workspace providers offering turnkey office solutions has boosted average deal sizes by 21.4% year-on-year, reaching 63,000 sq. ft. in 2024. Large enterprises are driving demand, utilizing modern, tech-driven office layouts to expand and engage employees.

Rahul Arora, Head of Office Leasing & Retail Services and Senior Managing Director (Karnataka, Kerala) at JLL, stated, "The sector's exponential growth is evident, having surpassed the million-seat milestone with over 1.1 million operational flex seats." In 2024 alone, businesses leased a record 183,200 seats, up 9.2% year-on-year. Flex space operators are responding to the sustainability shift, with over two-thirds of leased space situated in green-certified business parks.

Companies are increasingly favoring high-quality, eco-friendly workspaces, making flex spaces a core component of their real estate strategies. This growing adoption suggests a substantial shift in occupier preferences towards flexible, long-term real estate solutions.

As India's office market burgeons, flex spaces are poised to enhance India's reputation as the 'office to the world'.

