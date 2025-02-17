13th Global Festival of Journalism Noida 2025: A Convergence of Media Minds

In an unprecedented gathering of media professionals, the 13th Global Festival of Journalism & AVGC Noida 2025 illuminated Marwah Studios, Noida. Organized by the International Journalism Centre, the Asian Academy of Film & Television, and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, this event set a new standard in journalism festivals worldwide, emphasizing the core principles of the profession.

Festival President Dr. Sandeep Marwah highlighted the significance of the event in enhancing journalistic values and promoting global harmony through media. Esteemed speakers, including Dr. Kiran Bedi and others, discussed journalism's pivotal role in shaping public opinion and its ethical responsibilities in a digital age. The AVGC sector's integration underscored the importance of adapting to technological advances in media.

Throughout the festival, various dignitaries shared their insights on the challenges of warfare reporting, gender balance in journalism, and the impact of artificial intelligence on news consumption. The event also celebrated cultural narratives and released notable works, including the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Forum poster and the book 'Mere Bachpan Ka Chand' by Dr. Dewakar Goel, enhancing its status as a pivotal moment for media professionals.

