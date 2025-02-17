Bajaj Consumer Care Expands South India Reach with Vishal Personal Care Acquisition

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, a leading FMCG firm, is set to expand its foothold in the South Indian market with the acquisition of Vishal Personal Care Ltd, the owner of the Banjara's brand. The deal is valued at Rs 108.3 crore, following BCCL's strategy to enhance its product offerings in personal care.

The acquisition was approved by BCCL's board and involves securing a complete 100 percent stake in Vishal Personal Care in two phases. The company plans to initially acquire 49 percent, followed by the remaining 51 percent.

This move not only aligns with BCCL's growth vision but also takes advantage of the rising demand for natural and Ayurvedic personal care products. It allows BCCL to tap into Vishal's distribution network, amplifying its reach in both Southern and Hindi-speaking markets across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)