Ticketless Travel Myth Bust at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh

A viral video has captured the moment a group of rural women claimed they were permitted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to travel ticketless on a train bound for the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh.

The encounter with Danapur Divisional Railway Manager Jayant Kumar occurred at Buxar railway station during an inspection addressing the influx of pilgrims for the mega religious event. The incident aroused social media curiosity, especially following a stampede at New Delhi railway station resulting in 18 casualties.

Kumar quickly corrected the women, stating neither the prime minister nor any authority sanctioned ticketless travel, emphasizing legal compliance. Reports estimate over 50 crore pilgrims have visited Prayagraj, underscoring the unique pressure on rail services during this extended festive rush.

