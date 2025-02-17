Left Menu

Ticketless Travel Myth Bust at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh

A video of women claiming Prime Minister Modi allowed them ticketless travel to Prayagraj went viral, prompting railway officials to clarify the misinformation during the Maha Kumbh. Despite the heavy pilgrim influx and a recent stampede, railway services continue to manage the crowd safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:08 IST
Ticketless Travel Myth Bust at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A viral video has captured the moment a group of rural women claimed they were permitted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to travel ticketless on a train bound for the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh.

The encounter with Danapur Divisional Railway Manager Jayant Kumar occurred at Buxar railway station during an inspection addressing the influx of pilgrims for the mega religious event. The incident aroused social media curiosity, especially following a stampede at New Delhi railway station resulting in 18 casualties.

Kumar quickly corrected the women, stating neither the prime minister nor any authority sanctioned ticketless travel, emphasizing legal compliance. Reports estimate over 50 crore pilgrims have visited Prayagraj, underscoring the unique pressure on rail services during this extended festive rush.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025