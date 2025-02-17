Left Menu

India's Export Boom: Defying Challenges, Surging Forward

India's exports in January 2025 hit USD 74.97 billion, up from USD 68.33 billion in January 2024. Despite a widened trade deficit of USD 2.67 billion, various sectors, particularly rice and gems, saw significant growth. This growth reflects strong trade policies amid geopolitical challenges.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In January 2025, India's overall exports, encapsulating both merchandise and services, reached a considerable USD 74.97 billion, up from USD 68.33 billion in the same month last year, as per Commerce Ministry data. However, the increase accompanied a widened trade deficit of USD 2.67 billion, owing to an import surge reaching USD 77.64 billion from the previous year's USD 68.72 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal lauded the robust export performance from April 2024 to January 2025, emphasizing a 7.21 percent growth. 'April-Jan recorded a USD 46 billion rise from the previous year's same timeframe, with merchandise exports contributing USD 5 billion. The non-petroleum exports in January alone spiked by 14.47 percent, indicating notable progress in merchandise and services exports,' Barthwal remarked.

Key sectors like rice exports saw a remarkable increase of 44.61 percent, affirming India's leadership in the global rice market. Gems and jewellery exports experienced a revival, climbing by 15.9 percent in January, signaling a sectoral boost. Despite geopolitical conflicts and tariff barriers, India's exports demonstrated resilience, underscoring robust trade strategies and sustained global demand.

By January 15, 2025, India reported a 6.03 percent growth in exports from April-December 2024, hitting an estimated USD 602.64 billion, up from USD 568.36 billion during the same period in 2023. Merchandise exports for FY2024's first nine months stood at USD 321.71 billion, a slight 1.6 percent increase over USD 316.65 billion in the prior year. Notably, December 2024's non-petroleum exports rose by 5.05 percent, reaching USD 33.09 billion from USD 31.50 billion in December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

