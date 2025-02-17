Emerging Markets Rally Amid Hopes of U.S. Rate Cuts and Peace Talks

On Monday, MSCI's indexes for emerging market (EM) stocks and currencies showed gains, as investors considered potential U.S. interest rate reductions. Concurrently, the Russian rouble faltered slightly following its rally, as upcoming talks aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict loomed.

MSCI's EM stock index increased by 0.5%, while its currency index experienced a 0.1% rise. The indexes reached peak levels since November. Despite a 6% surge the week before, the rouble depreciated by 0.5% against the dollar, amid anticipated discussions between Russian and U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia addressing the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

Globally, EM currencies found support as the dollar remained weak after a notable drop in U.S. retail sales. Meanwhile, negotiations continue, with U.S. and Saudi leaders set to discuss regional geopolitics, possibly affecting market dynamics further.

