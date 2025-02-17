Crowd Control Strategies Implemented by Jharkhand Police and Railways
Jharkhand Police and Railways held a meeting to strategize crowd management following a stampede in New Delhi. With increasing crowds at railway stations, new measures are being enforced for safety and travel efficiency, especially focusing on Dhanbad and Jamshedpur. Security has been bolstered, and travel protocols are being strictly monitored.
In a proactive move, Jharkhand Police, alongside Railway authorities, convened on Monday to discuss strategies for managing large crowds at rail stations within the state. This meeting comes in the wake of a tragic stampede at New Delhi's railway station, which resulted in 18 fatalities and 15 injuries.
The discussions, led by ADG (Operations) Sanjay Anand Latkar and Rail IG Narendra Kumar Singh, emphasized reviewing safety arrangements for the upcoming Maha Kumbh and implementing robust crowd control measures. Authorities have been instructed to coordinate and ensure seamless train travel for passengers.
Reports of crowd overflow, with individuals at times arriving without tickets, prompted calls for increased security checks by the Railway Protection Force. Enhanced security has been deployed in key areas like Dhanbad and Jamshedpur to mitigate potential incidents.
