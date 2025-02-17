Left Menu

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Lives of Nepalese Pilgrims in India

Three Nepalese pilgrims died, and five were injured after their vehicle crashed into a divider on the Azamgarh-Varanasi highway. The group was returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The accident occurred when the driver fell asleep, leading to a collision near Majhgaon village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident on the Azamgarh-Varanasi highway claimed the lives of three Nepalese pilgrims and left five others injured on Monday. Police reported that the victims were part of a group returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The accident took place near Majhgaon village when the driver allegedly dozed off, causing the vehicle to crash into a divider. The victims hailed from Devdaha Municipality in Nepal's Rupandehi district.

Superintendent of Police Shailendra Lal confirmed the casualties, naming the deceased as Deepa, Ganesh, and Ganga. The injured, including the driver, have been referred to a hospital in Gorakhpur for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

