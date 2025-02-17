Narrow Escape at Mathura: Pilgrim Survives Crowd Chaos

A young pilgrim from Kanpur narrowly escaped a tragic incident at Mathura railway station. Officials reported that the pilgrim, named Rajkumar, fell unconscious after being pushed by a crowd while deboarding a train on Sunday night.

His fall led to severe injuries to his head and arm, and he later discovered his mobile phone and money were missing. The incident occurred in the wake of a fatal stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, prompting heightened security at Mathura Junction.

Authorities, including the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police, are actively urging pilgrims to avoid rushing and have placed additional personnel to ensure orderly boarding amid the increasing number of travelers heading to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)