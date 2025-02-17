Left Menu

Lebanon's Flight Ban: A Standoff with Iran

Lebanon has extended its suspension of flights to and from Iran. This decision follows accusations by the Israeli military that Iran is using civilian flights to smuggle cash and weapons to Hezbollah in Beirut. Iran has retaliated by barring Lebanese flights until its own are permitted.

Lebanon's Flight Ban: A Standoff with Iran
Amid rising tensions, Lebanon has decided to extend the suspension of flights between itself and Iran, as confirmed by the Lebanese presidency after a recent cabinet meeting. The exact duration of the suspension was not disclosed, indicating an unresolved diplomatic impasse.

The situation escalated when Lebanon halted an Iranian flight bound for Beirut in response to Israeli military allegations. Israel claims that Tehran has been utilizing civilian aircraft to clandestinely transfer funds and potentially armaments to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, reviving regional security concerns.

Counteracting Lebanon's move, Iran declared it would bar Lebanese flights from its airspace until its own flights receive clearance for Beirut, deepening the geopolitical rift and underscoring the ongoing volatility in Middle East aviation and political relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

