Kerala's Startup Surge: From 300 to 6,200 in Eight Years

Kerala has witnessed a remarkable surge in startup growth, as confirmed by the Chief Minister's Office on Monday. The statistics reveal that the state's startup ecosystem expanded from 300 to 6,200 over the past eight years under the LDF government's rule.

This exponential growth has led to the creation of 60,000 job opportunities and attracted an impressive investment of Rs 5,800 crore. The state currently boasts one million square feet of incubation space, a significant leap from 15,000 square feet in 2016, with plans to foster 15,000 startups and generate 100,000 jobs by 2026.

The release of these figures comes amid a heated political debate sparked by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's commendation of the state's entrepreneurial developments. In response, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized opposition claims, stating that Tharoor's comments counter false propaganda against the state's economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)