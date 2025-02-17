Left Menu

Kerala's Startup Surge: From 300 to 6,200 in Eight Years

Kerala has experienced significant startup growth under the LDF government, with numbers rising from 300 to 6,200. The development has resulted in 60,000 jobs and Rs 5,800 crore investment. The state targets 15,000 startups by 2026. The growth has sparked political debate and praise from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala has witnessed a remarkable surge in startup growth, as confirmed by the Chief Minister's Office on Monday. The statistics reveal that the state's startup ecosystem expanded from 300 to 6,200 over the past eight years under the LDF government's rule.

This exponential growth has led to the creation of 60,000 job opportunities and attracted an impressive investment of Rs 5,800 crore. The state currently boasts one million square feet of incubation space, a significant leap from 15,000 square feet in 2016, with plans to foster 15,000 startups and generate 100,000 jobs by 2026.

The release of these figures comes amid a heated political debate sparked by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's commendation of the state's entrepreneurial developments. In response, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized opposition claims, stating that Tharoor's comments counter false propaganda against the state's economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

