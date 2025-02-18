Plane Incident Shocks Toronto Pearson

A Delta Air Lines aircraft experienced a crash landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, flipping upon its arrival and injuring eight individuals, according to a report by CBC television.

Emergency teams swiftly responded to the scene, as outlined in a statement by Toronto's Pearson Airport, following the flight's arrival from Minneapolis. Updates were shared on X, confirming all passengers and crew have been accounted for.

Peel Regional Police Constable Sarah Patten acknowledged the incident, stating that while the majority of passengers seemed unharmed, investigations into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)