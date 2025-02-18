Air Force One Program Faces Delays Amid Supply Chain Issues and Evolving Requirements

The Air Force One program is experiencing more setbacks, potentially pushing the delivery date to post-2029, due to supply chain disruptions and changing requirements. Senior administration officials have indicated that while the delays are frustrating, little can be done to expedite the process as Boeing struggles to source components from out-of-operation manufacturers.

The VC-25B program has undergone requirement changes following assessments of new potential threats, causing further delays. While Boeing referred all scheduling inquiries to the U.S. Air Force, the latter was unavailable for immediate comments. Nonetheless, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg confirmed efforts with President Trump to speed up the timeline.

In a renewed engagement, Trump has been attempting to quicken the plane's delivery alongside Elon Musk. Despite an initial fixed-cost agreement intended to curtail expenses, Boeing has already incurred over $2 billion. Latest assessments place the first aircraft delivery around 2027-2028, with concerns that it may extend further.

