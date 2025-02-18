Delta Flight Incident: Toronto's Pearson Airport Ensures Safety
On Monday, a Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis experienced a landing incident at Toronto's Pearson Airport, resulting in the plane flipping over. Emergency teams quickly responded, and all passengers and crew were accounted for. Reports indicated up to eight injuries, though their severity remains unspecified.
A Delta Airlines flight arriving at Toronto's Pearson Airport from Minneapolis encountered a serious incident on Monday, resulting in the aircraft flipping upon landing.
Emergency response teams arrived promptly on the scene, and airport officials confirmed that all passengers and crew had been accounted for.
While initial television reports mention up to eight people were injured, the extent of their injuries remains unclear.
