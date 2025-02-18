Left Menu

Costa Rica Welcomes 200 Deportees from the US

Costa Rica will begin receiving 200 deported migrants from the U.S. starting with a flight on Wednesday. These migrants, mainly from Central Asia and India, will eventually return to their home countries. The deportation is funded by the U.S. and supervised by the International Organization for Migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 06:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Costa Rica is set to welcome 200 migrants who have been deported from the United States, according to a statement released by the country's presidential office on Monday. The first batch is expected to arrive via a commercial flight on Wednesday.

The migrants originate from Central Asia and India and are scheduled to move on to their countries of origin following their stay in Costa Rica. This arrangement is part of a collaborative effort funded by the United States.

The deportation process is being monitored by the International Organization for Migration, ensuring compliance with international norms and standards, as countries work together to manage cross-border migration challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

