Costa Rica Welcomes 200 Deportees from the US

Costa Rica is set to welcome 200 migrants who have been deported from the United States, according to a statement released by the country's presidential office on Monday. The first batch is expected to arrive via a commercial flight on Wednesday.

The migrants originate from Central Asia and India and are scheduled to move on to their countries of origin following their stay in Costa Rica. This arrangement is part of a collaborative effort funded by the United States.

The deportation process is being monitored by the International Organization for Migration, ensuring compliance with international norms and standards, as countries work together to manage cross-border migration challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)