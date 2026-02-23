Left Menu

India's Healthcare Sector Envisions Robust Growth Amid Drug Innovations

Systematix Research anticipates stronger growth in India's healthcare sector, driven by new drug launches, amid flat earnings in the US generics segment. The domestic market benefits from GLP-1 drugs, with biosimilars providing opportunities despite pressure on active pharmaceuticals. Companies with a branded focus and strategic investments are well-positioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:32 IST
India's Healthcare Sector Envisions Robust Growth Amid Drug Innovations
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's healthcare sector is poised for robust growth over the next three years, fueled by new drug innovations, despite a stagnant outlook for the US generics market. According to a report by Systematix Research, the domestic market's expansion is anticipated to be supported by GLP-1 drug launches, projecting high single-digit growth.

The report highlights that Indian pharmaceutical companies with a solid domestic footing stand to gain significantly. However, the US generics sector presents a cautious outlook, with most companies expecting flat earnings due to persistent competitive challenges. Still, biosimilar drug launches offer a potential avenue for growth in the US.

Firms with significant investment in branded and innovative drugs are positioned for success. Furthermore, companies investing strategically in biosimilars with less crowded pipelines and maintaining strong financial health are likely to demonstrate resilience. Notably, the Indian healthcare sector saw better-than-expected performance in the third quarter of FY 2025-26, with positive surprises in US sales and steady domestic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implications and Next Steps

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implicati...

 Global
2
Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

 India
3
Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

 India
4
Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026