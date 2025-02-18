Sattva Sukun Lifecare's Revenue and Profit Skyrocket: Strong Q3 Performance

Mumbai-based Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited has announced robust financial performance for the quarter ending December 2024. Previously known as Mayukh Dealtrade Limited, the company's Q3 revenue rose by 29% to Rs. 195.54 lakh, and net profits soared by 83.84% to Rs. 69.23 lakh, compared to the same period last year.

For the nine-month duration ending December 2024, the revenue escalated by a remarkable 64.47% to Rs. 421.14 lakh, with net profits reaching Rs. 164.80 lakh, marking a 125.6% increase. These results underscore the company's strategic initiatives and growing market demand.

In addition, Sattva Sukun Lifecare's board approved a fundraising initiative of up to Rs. 49.50 crore through a rights issue and announced the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:5. The company remains committed to exploring new business opportunities and expanding its market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)