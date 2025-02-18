Left Menu

Sattva Sukun Lifecare's Revenue and Profit Skyrocket: Strong Q3 Performance

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited, a manufacturer of various burners, reported a significant increase in revenue and net profit for Q3 2024. Revenue rose by 29% and net profit surged by 83.84%. The company also recorded a 64.47% increase in nine-month revenue, reflecting strong demand and strategic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:30 IST
Sattva Sukun Lifecare's Revenue and Profit Skyrocket: Strong Q3 Performance
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai-based Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited has announced robust financial performance for the quarter ending December 2024. Previously known as Mayukh Dealtrade Limited, the company's Q3 revenue rose by 29% to Rs. 195.54 lakh, and net profits soared by 83.84% to Rs. 69.23 lakh, compared to the same period last year.

For the nine-month duration ending December 2024, the revenue escalated by a remarkable 64.47% to Rs. 421.14 lakh, with net profits reaching Rs. 164.80 lakh, marking a 125.6% increase. These results underscore the company's strategic initiatives and growing market demand.

In addition, Sattva Sukun Lifecare's board approved a fundraising initiative of up to Rs. 49.50 crore through a rights issue and announced the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:5. The company remains committed to exploring new business opportunities and expanding its market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025