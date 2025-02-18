Left Menu

Banganga Paper Industries Embraces Solar Power for Sustainable Growth

Banganga Paper Industries Limited has partnered with Livint Green Technologies to establish a solar power plant, ensuring eco-friendly energy for its manufacturing unit. This initiative will lower costs and emissions, aligning with global sustainability goals while benefiting from governmental subsidies and carbon credits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:15 IST
Banganga Paper Industries Embraces Solar Power for Sustainable Growth
Banganga Paper Mills Strengthens Commitment to Renewable Energy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a progressive shift towards sustainable energy, Banganga Paper Industries Limited, a prominent manufacturer of high-quality kraft paper, has entered into a strategic partnership with Livint Green Technologies Ltd. Under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), the collaboration will foster the development of a solar power facility in Maharashtra.

The agreement entails Livint Green Technologies Ltd. overseeing the creation, ownership, and operation of a 2.5 MW DC ground-mounted solar power plant situated in Karjat Village, Ahmednagar District. This initiative will supply renewable energy to Banganga's Nashik manufacturing unit, with the paper mill acquiring a 26% equity stake to adhere to captive generation regulations, and Livint Green Technologies holding the remaining share.

The forward-thinking project involves a Wheeling and Banking Agreement to manage surplus energy, underscoring the company's commitment to reducing carbon footprints. This initiative promises substantial cost savings, with energy costs expected to be reduced significantly, supplemented by government subsidies. Set to commence on April 1, 2025, Banganga will achieve cost efficiency and reinforce its commitment to environmentally-conscious practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025