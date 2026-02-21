Inmates Craft Eco-Friendly Holi Colors

Inmates at Mathura district jail are preparing to celebrate Holi in an eco-friendly manner this year. They are creating herbal gulal, a colored powder made from fruits and vegetables, set for distribution to visitors.

According to Jail Superintendent Anshuman Garg, the initiative is part of a vocational program aimed at teaching practical skills to inmates, helping them reintegrate into society after their release. Made in vibrant shades such as green, yellow, red, and pink, the herbal gulal is free from harmful chemicals, ensuring it's safe for skin and the environment.

Visitors can purchase 100-gram and 200-gram packets from a stall near the meeting area, with additional sales opportunities at an upcoming legal literacy camp on the jail premises. This project empowers inmates with skills to pursue dignified livelihoods while promoting sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)