Left Menu

Solitario Revolutionizes the Diamond Industry with $3.6 Million Pre-IPO Funding

Solitario Lab Grown secured USD 3.6 million in pre-IPO funding, attracting investors like Neeraj Gupta and Seema Manish Nuwal. Co-founded by Ricky Vasandani and Vivek Oberoi, the sustainable diamond brand plans to expand its retail network, enhance marketing, and reports revenues of Rs 52 crore for FY2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:29 IST
Solitario Revolutionizes the Diamond Industry with $3.6 Million Pre-IPO Funding
  • Country:
  • India

Solitario Lab Grown, a leading brand in the lab-grown diamond market, announced the successful raising of USD 3.6 million in a pre-IPO funding round. The latest investment attracted a slew of notable backers, including Neeraj Gupta, founder of Meru Cabs, and Seema Manish Nuwal from Solar Industries, as well as multiple ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Co-founded by industry stalwart Ricky Vasandani and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, Solitario is known for its sustainable and environmentally friendly diamond jewelry. The company plans to use the newly acquired funds to expand its retail footprint both domestically and internationally, enhance branding, and broaden its product line.

With 18 stores in India and 38 outlets in Dubai, Malaysia, and Spain, Solitario has seen considerable growth, reporting Rs 52 crore in revenue for FY2024, doubling from its Rs 24.3 crore in FY2023. The lab-grown diamond market, estimated at USD 250 million in 2023, continues to grow, and Solitario aims to capture a significant share, aspiring to achieve Rs 500 crore revenue by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025