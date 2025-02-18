India's Defence Industry on the Brink of Transformation
India's defence industry is poised for significant expansion, with a focus on public-private partnerships to create a technologically advanced and combat-ready force. The government emphasizes strategic self-reliance, fostering collaboration among stakeholders, and modernizing systems for efficiency and timely outcomes.
- India
The Indian defence industry is experiencing a pivotal moment, with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh announcing an impending massive expansion during a recent defence conclave.
Emphasizing strategic self-reliance or 'Atmanirbharta', Singh highlighted the critical role of public-private collaborations in transforming India into a hub for advanced manufacturing. He discussed the government's commitment to building a technologically advanced, combat-ready force to tackle modern warfare complexities. The conclave, organized by Axis Bank, served as a platform for diverse stakeholders, including government, industry, and finance sectors, to deliberate on India's defence ecosystem advancements.
Singh underlined the importance of enhancing FDI policies and industrial licensing to fuel the domestic defence industry's growth. He pointed to the announced 9.5% increase in the defence budget and the substantial rise in exports, showcasing the industry's expansion trajectory. The government's strategic focus includes removing barriers and supporting new players and technologies to create an agile, responsive defence industrial ecosystem.
