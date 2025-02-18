Breaking Barriers: Visually Impaired Shine in First National Solo Fashion Show

In a groundbreaking event held in Panchkula, the first-ever national solo fashion show for the visually impaired took center stage. Organized by Radio Udaan, this historic ramp walk captivated audiences with vibrant designs crafted by Anupam Taneja, a noted Delhi-based fashion designer known for his inclusive creations.

The two-day fashion fest, named Purple Runway of Dreams, witnessed esteemed guests such as Chandigarh Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla and Deputy Chief Commissioner Praveen Ambashta marvel at the innovative designs and boundless enthusiasm of the participants. The show was a testament to the creative spirit and talent of individuals with disabilities, casting a spotlight on their potential in stylish endeavors.

Radio Udaan, an online disability community radio, took meticulous effort to organize this pathbreaking event, overcoming financial and logistical challenges. Led by visually impaired journalist Danish Mahajan, the team aims to expand this initiative to an international platform, promoting global inclusion and empowerment for the differently-abled.

(With inputs from agencies.)