Left Menu

A Monumental Tribute: Unveiling Vajpayee's Statue in Panchkula

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled unveiling of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue at Atal Park, Panchkula, on December 24. The ceremony will include a blood donation camp and the 'Veer Bal Diwas' event. Saini criticized Congress over 'vote theft' allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panchkula | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:06 IST
A Monumental Tribute: Unveiling Vajpayee's Statue in Panchkula
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, confirmed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Park in Panchkula on December 24th.

Following the statue inauguration, Shah will open a large blood donation camp and review an exhibition at the BJP office, 'Panchkamal'. Additionally, he will preside over the passing-out parade of around 5,000 police personnel at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium and participate in the 'Veer Bal Diwas' program as the chief guest.

Addressing recent political controversies, Saini criticized Congress for alleged 'vote theft' claims, accusing the opposition of misleading citizens and criticizing Rahul Gandhi for undermining constitutional institutions. Saini expressed confidence that Congress lacks a future in India for decades to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025