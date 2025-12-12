A Monumental Tribute: Unveiling Vajpayee's Statue in Panchkula
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled unveiling of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue at Atal Park, Panchkula, on December 24. The ceremony will include a blood donation camp and the 'Veer Bal Diwas' event. Saini criticized Congress over 'vote theft' allegations.
The Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, confirmed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Park in Panchkula on December 24th.
Following the statue inauguration, Shah will open a large blood donation camp and review an exhibition at the BJP office, 'Panchkamal'. Additionally, he will preside over the passing-out parade of around 5,000 police personnel at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium and participate in the 'Veer Bal Diwas' program as the chief guest.
Addressing recent political controversies, Saini criticized Congress for alleged 'vote theft' claims, accusing the opposition of misleading citizens and criticizing Rahul Gandhi for undermining constitutional institutions. Saini expressed confidence that Congress lacks a future in India for decades to come.
