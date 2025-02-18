DP World Appoints Suresh Ramani as New Lead for Subcontinent Logistics

DP World, a prominent global logistics operator, has announced the appointment of Suresh Ramani as the new Chief Commercial Officer for its logistics division in the Subcontinent. The company revealed this decision on Tuesday.

Ramani, with extensive experience spanning over three decades, has made significant contributions to critical business operations in sales, business development, product development, and operations. His roles have allowed him to effectively manage P&L across different markets in India, the Middle East, and Africa, according to a company statement.

The Dubai-based DP World emphasized that Ramani's appointment is strategic to their goals of creating resilient and optimized supply chains amidst the dynamic evolution of global logistics. DP World's expansive Indian network includes container freight stations, free trade zones, and multimodal terminals, alongside substantial warehousing and transport infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)