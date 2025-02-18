Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Maha Kumbh Attendees in Fatal Car Crash

Five people died and three were injured in a car-truck collision in Rajasthan's Dausa district while returning from the Maha Kumbh mela. The accident happened on Dausa bypass. It took police an hour to recover bodies from the car. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic road accident on Tuesday, five people returning from the Maha Kumbh mela perished when their car collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Dausa district, according to police reports.

The collision occurred on the Dausa bypass. Of the six passengers in the vehicle, all hailing from Deoli in Tonk district, five were killed. Dausa DSP Ravi Prakash Sharma confirmed the fatalities.

Among the injured were car passenger Deepesh Parwani, truck driver Dharamveer, and his assistant Ramcharan. The victims included Mukut Bihari, his wife Guddi Devi, Nidhi Soni, Rakesh, and Nafees. Emergency services took approximately an hour to extract the bodies from the wreckage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

