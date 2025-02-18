Tragic Accident: Maha Kumbh Attendees in Fatal Car Crash

In a tragic road accident on Tuesday, five people returning from the Maha Kumbh mela perished when their car collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Dausa district, according to police reports.

The collision occurred on the Dausa bypass. Of the six passengers in the vehicle, all hailing from Deoli in Tonk district, five were killed. Dausa DSP Ravi Prakash Sharma confirmed the fatalities.

Among the injured were car passenger Deepesh Parwani, truck driver Dharamveer, and his assistant Ramcharan. The victims included Mukut Bihari, his wife Guddi Devi, Nidhi Soni, Rakesh, and Nafees. Emergency services took approximately an hour to extract the bodies from the wreckage.

