Tension Soars as Philippine Plane Allegedly 'Intrudes' Over Scarborough Shoal

A Philippine plane allegedly breached China's airspace above Scarborough Shoal, according to a statement from China's Southern Theatre Command issued on Tuesday.

The Chinese military criticized the incident as a severe infringement of its sovereignty and reacted by deploying naval and air forces to track and expel the aircraft.

This situation marks a significant point of tension between the two nations over territorial disputes in the South China Sea, highlighting the ongoing geopolitical challenges in the Asia-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)