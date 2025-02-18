Tension Soars as Philippine Plane Allegedly 'Intrudes' Over Scarborough Shoal
A Philippine plane allegedly entered China's airspace over Scarborough Shoal, as stated by China's Southern Theatre Command. China's military claims this act violated their sovereignty and prompted a response where they deployed naval and air forces to track and expel the aircraft.
A Philippine plane allegedly breached China's airspace above Scarborough Shoal, according to a statement from China's Southern Theatre Command issued on Tuesday.
The Chinese military criticized the incident as a severe infringement of its sovereignty and reacted by deploying naval and air forces to track and expel the aircraft.
This situation marks a significant point of tension between the two nations over territorial disputes in the South China Sea, highlighting the ongoing geopolitical challenges in the Asia-Pacific region.
