Asia-Pacific Business Confidence Soars Amidst Economic Shifts

In the Asia-Pacific region, business confidence is on the rise due to increased demand and lower interest rates. Major cities such as Bengaluru and Mumbai are experiencing significant growth in real estate and consumer spending, driven by festive season activity and stable cap rates, despite inflation challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the Asia-Pacific region, business confidence continues to rise, fueled by growing demand and declining interest rates, according to the Q4 2024 APAC Cap Rates report from Colliers. The report notes a notable increase in consumer spending during the festive season, which has positively impacted retail markets in key cities including Auckland, China, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Bengaluru. Bengaluru, in particular, saw strong commercial demand that surpassed supply, resulting in decreased vacancy rates.

Grade A commercial office rental and capital values have significantly appreciated along major business corridors such as Outer Ring Road (ORR), North Bengaluru, and Whitefield. Despite stable cap rates ranging from 8.0 percent to 8.5 percent, continued demand persists. Moreover, Bengaluru's organized retail sector experienced an upswing in transaction volumes, driven by consumer activity during the festive season, which in turn boosted revenue shares and raised capital values in high-street areas.

In Mumbai, the commercial real estate sector witnessed a remarkable sixfold year-on-year increase in office supply. Although demand outpaced availability, sustaining market strength, the surge in office space helped moderate rental growth, except in certain high-demand micro-markets. However, Mumbai's industrial real estate segment saw a slight annual decline in transaction volumes despite a 15 percent increase in supply during Q4 2024, keeping cap rates stable. Ajay Sharma, Managing Director of Valuation Services at Colliers India, emphasized the stable cap rates amid a broader economic landscape marked by increased inflation, with the consumer price index jumping to 5.22 percent in December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

