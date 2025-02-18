Delhi Police Unveil Measures to Avert Railway Station Stampede Chaos
Delhi Police, in collaboration with railway authorities, has implemented a series of crowd management strategies at New Delhi Railway Station after a tragic stampede resulted in 18 fatalities. Measures include designated waiting areas and strict ticket checks to streamline passenger movements and prevent congestion.
- Country:
- India
In a proactive move to mitigate crowd-related incidents at New Delhi Railway Station, the Delhi Police, along with railway officials, have launched numerous measures following a tragic stampede that claimed 18 lives last Saturday.
A senior police officer revealed that only passengers nearing their train departure time will be allowed inside the station. Special Prayagraj-bound trains now exclusively depart from platform 16, facilitating easier crowd control from ground access points.
The police have increased foot patrols and prohibited unnecessary loitering on foot overbridges. A temporary waiting area has been set up, and passengers without a valid reason will not be permitted to sit on platforms or obstruct pathways.
(With inputs from agencies.)