Delhi Police Unveil Measures to Avert Railway Station Stampede Chaos

In a proactive move to mitigate crowd-related incidents at New Delhi Railway Station, the Delhi Police, along with railway officials, have launched numerous measures following a tragic stampede that claimed 18 lives last Saturday.

A senior police officer revealed that only passengers nearing their train departure time will be allowed inside the station. Special Prayagraj-bound trains now exclusively depart from platform 16, facilitating easier crowd control from ground access points.

The police have increased foot patrols and prohibited unnecessary loitering on foot overbridges. A temporary waiting area has been set up, and passengers without a valid reason will not be permitted to sit on platforms or obstruct pathways.

(With inputs from agencies.)