Campa Cola's UAE Comeback: Nostalgia in a Bottle

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods branch of Reliance Industries Limited, has announced the launch of the iconic Indian brand, Campa, in the United Arab Emirates. The declaration took place at the 30th edition of Gulfood, the world's premier food and beverage sourcing event.

According to the company release, this launch is RCPL's inaugural venture into the UAE, illustrating its profound commitment to the region. Since acquiring Campa Cola in 2022 and reintroducing it to the Indian market in 2023, RCPL has successfully revitalized the brand cherished by Indians during the 70s and 80s.

Campa Cola's UAE debut is in collaboration with Agthia Group, a leading food and beverage entity in the region. Agthia, based in Abu Dhabi, is a publicly listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and forms part of ADQ's extensive portfolio, encompassing key sectors in Abu Dhabi's diverse economy.

Ketan Mody, COO of RCPL, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion into the UAE market with Campa Cola. "We see tremendous potential for growth and are eager to transform the beverage experience for customers here," Mody stated, emphasizing the brand's blend of innovation, quality, and affordability.

Agthia's CEO, Alan Smith, remarked on the partnership, highlighting its potential to attract both Indian expatriates and local consumers. "This collaboration not only broadens Agthia's beverage offerings but also reinforces our regional market leadership," Smith commented, looking forward to rekindling nostalgia for what Campa Cola represents.

Initially, the Campa brand in the UAE will feature Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, Campa Orange, and Cola Zero, aiming to enchant a diverse consumer base.

