The Mail Struggle: USPS and the Search for a New Postmaster General

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced on Tuesday that he has requested the Postal Service governing board to begin the search for his successor. Amid ongoing financial struggles, DeJoy has emphasized the need for continued cost-cutting measures to prevent the Postal Service from requiring a government bailout.

Since his tenure began in 2020, DeJoy has been at the forefront of a strategic overhaul aimed at addressing substantial losses. The Postal Service, which has experienced over $100 billion in losses since 2007, introduced a 10-year restructuring plan in 2021 to curb a predicted $160 billion deficit.

Despite these measures, challenges persist, with first-class mail volumes plummeting by 3.6% year-over-year and prices for mailing services on the rise. As USPS navigates these complex issues, the search for a new leader marks a crucial step in its ongoing evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)