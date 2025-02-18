Left Menu

The Mail Struggle: USPS and the Search for a New Postmaster General

Louis DeJoy has asked the USPS governing board to find his successor amid financial challenges. Despite efforts to cut costs through a 10-year restructuring plan, USPS faces significant losses. First-class mail volume continues to decline, prompting further operational and financial measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:08 IST
The Mail Struggle: USPS and the Search for a New Postmaster General

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced on Tuesday that he has requested the Postal Service governing board to begin the search for his successor. Amid ongoing financial struggles, DeJoy has emphasized the need for continued cost-cutting measures to prevent the Postal Service from requiring a government bailout.

Since his tenure began in 2020, DeJoy has been at the forefront of a strategic overhaul aimed at addressing substantial losses. The Postal Service, which has experienced over $100 billion in losses since 2007, introduced a 10-year restructuring plan in 2021 to curb a predicted $160 billion deficit.

Despite these measures, challenges persist, with first-class mail volumes plummeting by 3.6% year-over-year and prices for mailing services on the rise. As USPS navigates these complex issues, the search for a new leader marks a crucial step in its ongoing evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025