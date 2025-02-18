Crackdown on Speeding: RTO Targets Over 600 Vehicles on Mumbai Coastal Road

Flying squads from the Regional Transport Offices (RTO) have taken action against nearly 600 vehicles for over-speeding on Mumbai's newly constructed coastal road in a specialized drive, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to a senior RTO official, e-challans were issued to 596 vehicles for exceeding speed limits along the 10-km coastal road between Marine Drive and Worli. The Tardeo RTO issued 300 e-challans for the island city of Mumbai, while the Wadala RTO distributed 296 in the eastern suburbs.

The majority of over-speeding incidents involved high-end cars, as per an RTO source. A joint initiative by the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department and the Mumbai Traffic Police aims to curb illegal racing and enforce traffic rules. The coastal road has been operational since March 2024, handling over 50 lakh vehicles in its initial phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)