India's Strategic Moves to Safeguard Exporter Interests

Amid global protectionism, India is formulating strategies to safeguard its domestic exporters, according to Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, who made the announcement on Tuesday.

With its vast domestic market of 1.4 billion people, India is engaging in free trade agreements with confidence, Prasada elaborated. He emphasized India's readiness to secure favorable terms for its populace and exporters.

Addressing engineering sector exporters, Prasada highlighted governmental foresight in anticipating potential trade challenges. The nation is resolute in achieving its set target of USD 118 billion in engineering exports by the fiscal year 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)