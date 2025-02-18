India's Strategic Moves to Safeguard Exporter Interests
India is crafting strategies to protect domestic exporters amid global protectionism, according to Minister Jitin Prasada. With a large domestic market and ambitious trade goals, India won't compromise under external pressures. The government aims for USD 118 billion in engineering exports by 2024-25.
- Country:
- India
Amid global protectionism, India is formulating strategies to safeguard its domestic exporters, according to Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, who made the announcement on Tuesday.
With its vast domestic market of 1.4 billion people, India is engaging in free trade agreements with confidence, Prasada elaborated. He emphasized India's readiness to secure favorable terms for its populace and exporters.
Addressing engineering sector exporters, Prasada highlighted governmental foresight in anticipating potential trade challenges. The nation is resolute in achieving its set target of USD 118 billion in engineering exports by the fiscal year 2024-25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strategic Trade: India and EU Advance Free Trade Talks
Securing LNG: Europe’s Call for Free Trade Agreement with the US
TotalEnergies CEO Pushes for U.S.-EU LNG Free Trade Agreement amid Tariff Tensions
SA Positions Itself at Heart of African Free Trade and Green Growth
The Double-Edged Sword of Free Trade: Growth for Some, Decline for Others