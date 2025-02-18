Uttarakhand: Pioneering Startups and Equality Initiatives

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) Gurmeet Singh announced significant advancements in the state's startup policy on Tuesday, recognizing 168 startups and 15 'incubators'. An impressive 73,000 square feet of incubation space is being established in Dehradun to foster innovation and growth.

In his address during the budget session of the state assembly, Singh discussed the rapid progress in implementing investment proposals from the Global Investor Summit. Key sectors such as tourism, energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure are witnessing accelerated development.

The state's adoption of the Uniform Civil Code highlights its commitment to providing equal rights post-independence. Additional initiatives aim to elevate Uttarakhand, including organizing national and international conferences and establishing integrated manufacturing hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)