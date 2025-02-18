Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Pioneering Startups and Equality Initiatives

Uttarakhand's Governor Gurmeet Singh highlighted progress under the state's startup policy, recognizing 168 startups and expanding incubation space in Dehradun. He discussed ongoing investment developments across several sectors and announced a new manufacturing cluster. The state's recent adoption of UCC grants equal rights, marking a significant milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:41 IST
Uttarakhand: Pioneering Startups and Equality Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) Gurmeet Singh announced significant advancements in the state's startup policy on Tuesday, recognizing 168 startups and 15 'incubators'. An impressive 73,000 square feet of incubation space is being established in Dehradun to foster innovation and growth.

In his address during the budget session of the state assembly, Singh discussed the rapid progress in implementing investment proposals from the Global Investor Summit. Key sectors such as tourism, energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure are witnessing accelerated development.

The state's adoption of the Uniform Civil Code highlights its commitment to providing equal rights post-independence. Additional initiatives aim to elevate Uttarakhand, including organizing national and international conferences and establishing integrated manufacturing hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025