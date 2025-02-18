RBIDATA App Revolutionizes Indian Economic Data Access

The Reserve Bank of India has announced the launch of 'RBIDATA', a mobile application that grants access to a vast array of over 11,000 economic data series relevant to the Indian economy. This innovative tool is set to aid researchers, students, and the public in understanding the nation's economic landscape.

The app features macroeconomic and financial statistics presented in an easily navigable and visually appealing format. Users can explore time series data in graphical forms, download for detailed analysis, and stay updated with the latest developments. It also includes comprehensive data details like source and measurement units.

Notably, RBIDATA incorporates a 'Banking Outlet' section for locating nearby banking facilities and a 'SAARC Finance' segment for regional economic data. This strategic release aims to facilitate informed decision-making and academic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)