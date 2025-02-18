Left Menu

RBIDATA App Revolutionizes Indian Economic Data Access

The Reserve Bank of India has launched the 'RBIDATA' mobile application, offering over 11,000 series of economic data about the Indian economy. The app provides macroeconomic and financial statistics in a user-friendly format, along with special sections for finding banking outlets and accessing SAARC countries' data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:34 IST
RBIDATA App Revolutionizes Indian Economic Data Access
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India has announced the launch of 'RBIDATA', a mobile application that grants access to a vast array of over 11,000 economic data series relevant to the Indian economy. This innovative tool is set to aid researchers, students, and the public in understanding the nation's economic landscape.

The app features macroeconomic and financial statistics presented in an easily navigable and visually appealing format. Users can explore time series data in graphical forms, download for detailed analysis, and stay updated with the latest developments. It also includes comprehensive data details like source and measurement units.

Notably, RBIDATA incorporates a 'Banking Outlet' section for locating nearby banking facilities and a 'SAARC Finance' segment for regional economic data. This strategic release aims to facilitate informed decision-making and academic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025