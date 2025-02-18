RBIDATA App Revolutionizes Indian Economic Data Access
The Reserve Bank of India has launched the 'RBIDATA' mobile application, offering over 11,000 series of economic data about the Indian economy. The app provides macroeconomic and financial statistics in a user-friendly format, along with special sections for finding banking outlets and accessing SAARC countries' data.
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank of India has announced the launch of 'RBIDATA', a mobile application that grants access to a vast array of over 11,000 economic data series relevant to the Indian economy. This innovative tool is set to aid researchers, students, and the public in understanding the nation's economic landscape.
The app features macroeconomic and financial statistics presented in an easily navigable and visually appealing format. Users can explore time series data in graphical forms, download for detailed analysis, and stay updated with the latest developments. It also includes comprehensive data details like source and measurement units.
Notably, RBIDATA incorporates a 'Banking Outlet' section for locating nearby banking facilities and a 'SAARC Finance' segment for regional economic data. This strategic release aims to facilitate informed decision-making and academic engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Repo Rate Cut After Five Years as Indian Economy Remains Strong
EFTA's $100 Billion Investment Boost for Indian Economy
Today, Indian Defence Industrial sector is a motor, powering the growth engine of the Indian economy: Rajnath Singh at Aero India.
Aero India 2025: Defence sector powering growth engine of Indian economy, says RM
Indian economy has an environment in which investments yielding good returns, profit booking also happening, says FM on FII selling.