Miraculous Survival After Delta Jet Crash in Toronto

Canadian investigators launched a thorough analysis of the black boxes from a Delta Air Lines regional jet after it flipped during landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport, injuring 21 passengers. The crash, which occurred amid gusting crosswinds and blowing snow, is under intense scrutiny to determine its root causes.

A team of over 20 Canadian investigators, supported by U.S. and Canadian aviation authorities, is leading the investigation into the mishap involving Delta's Endeavor Air subsidiary. The aircraft, carrying 80 people from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, faced a puzzling landing devoid of typical security maneuvers.

Despite the severity of the crash, no fatalities occurred, and most injured passengers have been released from hospitals. Efforts are ongoing to clear the wreckage, though weather-related disruptions and runway closures continue to affect operations at Toronto Pearson, impacting carriers, including Air Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)