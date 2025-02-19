Left Menu

Miraculous Survival After Delta Jet Crash in Toronto

Canadian investigators are analyzing black boxes from a Delta Air Lines regional jet that flipped upon landing in Toronto, injuring 21 people. The probe, led by Canadian investigators with international support, seeks to understand the crash's causes amidst challenging weather conditions and unusual landing maneuvers. No fatalities were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 05:31 IST
Miraculous Survival After Delta Jet Crash in Toronto
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canadian investigators launched a thorough analysis of the black boxes from a Delta Air Lines regional jet after it flipped during landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport, injuring 21 passengers. The crash, which occurred amid gusting crosswinds and blowing snow, is under intense scrutiny to determine its root causes.

A team of over 20 Canadian investigators, supported by U.S. and Canadian aviation authorities, is leading the investigation into the mishap involving Delta's Endeavor Air subsidiary. The aircraft, carrying 80 people from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, faced a puzzling landing devoid of typical security maneuvers.

Despite the severity of the crash, no fatalities occurred, and most injured passengers have been released from hospitals. Efforts are ongoing to clear the wreckage, though weather-related disruptions and runway closures continue to affect operations at Toronto Pearson, impacting carriers, including Air Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025